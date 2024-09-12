BTS leader RM pens a special letter for ARMY on 30th birthday: I’ll come back bravely

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon turned 30 on Thursday, and he treated his fans to a glimpse into his present life, along with a special note for the ARMY. He sent lots of love to his fans through the note, saying their love helps him endure everything in life. Also read: When BTS' RM talked about putting 'too great' pressure on himself: I might not be able to meet expectations BTS' RM was born on September 12, 1994. (Instagram)

Special treat for fans

On Thursday, RM also took to Instagram to share several pictures from his life, which includes a photograph of him with his fashion stylist and director’s baby. He is currently completing his military training. His service will end in 2025.

“Hi. I love you, everyone! I’m 30 (Already…) On this day when even I often felt insignificant, thank you so much for sending me heartfelt congratulations. You know, it is because of you that I am able to endure well,” he began.

Giving words to his thoughts, he added, “There is a saying in the Buddha. ‘You only live on your own as a beacon’. When you’re at a loss in Hwacheon. When I get angry for no reason, I think of this word,” he added.

He admitted that there are lots of things that he wants to share, but instead used pictures to express his views.

“There are a lot of things I want to say at this moment. Today, I’m thinking of replacing it with a few pictures I post on Instagram. Like the RPWP (or the documentary-) There must be a time and a place to talk in a more beautiful and wonderful way. It’s not here right now,” the rapper said.

Giving an insight into his military training, RM shared, “My military life is now halfway through. Every time I walked 3km at Nonsan Training Center. It’s the halfway point where I was out of breath. It’s gratuitous. Snow falls and the sun changes. After the weather gets warm and cherry blossoms bloom. I’ll come back bravely next time.”

He concluded his letter by saying, “Good day, good words and good heart. Please stay healthy. I love you”.

About the leader

Kim Namjoon is the fourth BTS member to have turned 30. RM is a part of BTS featuring six other members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. He recently released his new song, Neva Play, in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.