When BTS' RM talked about putting 'too great' pressure on himself: I might not be able to meet expectations

BTS leader RM, a few years ago, had talked about the pressure related to work that he puts on himself. Speaking with Vogue in 2021, RM had shared that he often struggles and the "expectations people have of me, and the pressure I put on myself, are too great". As he clocks his 30th birthday, we take you back to what he said about his life. (Also Read | BTS' RM says ‘we paved the way’ after Megan Thee Stallion collab: Fans express mixed opinions) BTS' RM was born on September 12, 1994.

When RM opened up about his struggle, expectations

RM, aka Kim Namjoon, had said, "They say we need to concentrate on the present rather than pursuing our dreams. I believe having a dream can be important. I hope there are others who still retain a little boy or a little girl in their hearts and continue to believe in old-fashioned values, such as hard work and hope. I often struggle as well. The people have of me, and the pressure I put on myself, are too great. I imagine even if I work in a completely different field in the future, people will still expect me to accomplish something, and I might not be able to meet those expectations.

"I think I’m still going through the stage of creating a rough draft. I want to be recognised as someone other than a member of BTS, and I want to create other types of art. I have many dreams, including the dream of living in the quiet countryside, where I can read and study. I’m very happy now, but I find the pace of life quite overwhelming. I want to find the right pace for myself someday,” he had added.

About RM

RM is a part of BTS featuring six other members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, he is serving in the South Korean military. He began his military service on December 11 last year. He will finish his service in 2025. Recently, RM released his new song, Neva Play, in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.