BTS' Suga let off with a fine, prosecutors close drunk driving case without trial: Report

Update about Suga in DUI case

"We gave a summary order according to our standards of operation," Korea JoongAng Daily quoted an official from the prosecution. The fine amount hasn't been revealed. The BTS member was investigated for driving an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol on August 6 in Seoul. His blood alcohol level was reportedly 0.227% at the time. This is three times higher than the 0.08% for getting a driver's license revoked.

Suga was questioned by the police last month

On August 23, Suga was questioned for three hours at Yongsan Police Station in Seoul. During the questioning, he admitted to his fault and apologised to his fans and followers later. In South Korea, a drunk driver can be sentenced to more than a year (but less than two years of prison) or receive a fine of between 5-10 million won if the blood alcohol level is above 0.08 percent. If the alcohol level exceeds 0.2 percent, then the jail sentence can increase to more than two years but less than five years. The fine might be between 10-20 million won.

Suga apologised several times

In August, Suga had tendered a handwritten apology on social media to fellow BTS members and fans, days after he appeared for questioning related to the police investigation into a driving under influence (DUI) incident against him. In the post shared on BTS' Weverse page, he reiterated that he was sorry for driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking.

Suga wrote in the letter, "I would like to ashamedly apologise once again. I sincerely apologise for the disappointment that my misbehaviour has caused to my fans and those who have shown me love. I have made a big mistake and have forgotten my responsibility to repay everyone with actions worthy of the amount of love that I have received. On August 6, I made the mistake of driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking."

"Also, I am sorry for the confusion I caused following my first apology I hastily posted on August 7. I should have thought more deeply about my actions and have been more careful, but I did not," he also said. Currently, Suga is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea.