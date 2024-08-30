BTS Suga's drunk driving case forwarded to prosecution after questioning by police: Report

Suga's case forwarded to prosecution

This was done "without physical detention on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act at 2 pm", officials told the agency on Friday. Suga had attended a police questioning last week and admitted to the charges. He is under investigation after being caught drunk driving an electric scooter on August 6.

Suga has apologised several times so far

On the day of his questioning, Suga told the media, as per Koreaboo, “Firstly, I am very sorry. I am truly reflecting on having hugely disappointed many fans and many people. I will diligently undergo the investigations. Once again, I am sorry." Suga also bowed his head in apology.

So far, Suga has issued two apology notes on Weverse following the incident. In his latest letter, Suga wrote, "It is with feelings of shame that I apologize once again to you all. I apologize very deeply for having disappointed and hurt my fans and everyone who loves me through my wrongdoings. I forgot my responsibility to repay the love I’ve received up until now by behaving in a manner fitting of that love, and I made a grave mistake. On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking. I also apologize for causing a great deal of confusion through my first apology that I hastily posted on August 7. I should have thought more deeply and carefully, but I failed to do so."

"Everything is my fault. Due to my carelessness, everyone who cares about me is going through a difficult time. I will live my life reflecting and making efforts not to commit such wrongdoings again. Through this incident, I have left a large blemish on the precious memories that I made together with my [fellow BTS] members and our fans, and I have tarnished BTS’s name," he also added.

What happened to Suga earlier this month

On August 6, the Seoul Police found Suga trying to stand up after falling off his electric scooter. He was under the influence of alcohol and was near his residence in Yongsan district's Hannam neighbourhood. Suga's BAC (blood alcohol concentration) was found at 0.227 percent at the time. It exceeded the level warranting license cancellation, which is 0.08 percent or higher, as per the police.