Dragon Ball Daima: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Mantan Web has reported the release date for Dragon Ball DAIMA as Fall 2024. Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV has also announced the programming slate for the anime series and revealed the premiere date. Toei Animation localisation director Daniel Castañeda also hinted that the series will roughly consist of 20 episodes. Dragon Ball Daima announces release date(Instagram )

What is expected to happen in the Dragon Ball Daima?

On the official website of Dragon Ball Daima, creator Akira Toriyama described, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world.” Toriyama also added, “Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his nyoibo to fight something not seen in a long time.”

It has also been disclosed that Masako Nozawa, the voice actor for Son Goku, will continue her role in Dragon Ball Daima.

Also Read | My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16: Exact release date, time and more

Who are the characters in Dragon Ball Daima?

The newly released poster features Goku and Supreme Kai riding a dragon, and three different worlds behind them hint at an adventure. Other characters revealed by Dragon Ball's official website and the official trailer include Gomah, The Masked Majin, Glorio (the pilot of a plane), Vegeta, and Piccolo. As mentioned by Toriyama, all the characters in the series will be in their mini versions.

In the trailer, Glorio appears in a plane in front of Goku and his group. Gomah is seen intensely staring at him. Supreme Kai is seen navigating through a mysterious journey with Goku. The Masked Majin is also spotted in the trailer, and it looks like he has got some tricks up his sleeves.

Also Read | Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

When is Dragon Ball Daima releasing?

Fuji TV has announced that the nationwide series will premiere in Japan on October 11, 2024. The allotted time slot is on Fridays at 11:40 p.m., JST. Each episode of the series will last approximately 40 minutes. However, it has also been announced that the premiere episode will have an additional 10 minutes of streaming time. Before the TV premiere, the series' first episode will also be presented on October 6, 2024, at Daimatsuri in Japan.

The company's programming director, Yuichi Nakajima, commented, “All episodes of Dragon Ball Daima are done. Since it is new work, we want it to be watched by a nationwide network. Until now, it was broadcast on Sunday mornings, but Sunday mornings are not a nationwide network. We are also aiming for a time slot that Dragon Ball fans and the target audience can easily watch.” He went on to add, “I hope we can spread the image: ‘It is anime on Fuji TV, after all.’”

Unfortunately, international fans will have to endure a long wait. There is little information on when the series will be available to viewers on streaming websites.