Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10: Exact release date, time and more

The anime adaptation of SIU's South Korean manhwa Tower of God is preparing to air the next episode of its sequel. The previous episode revealed Horyang’s origins which led to the existence of a person who got the other half of the Devil’s powers, the Devil of the Right Arm. Horyang leaves his team’s side to find the Devil of the Right Arm. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on Sunday, September 08 (JST).(@anime_ToG/X)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

Episode 10 of Tower of God Season 2 will be released on Sunday, September 8. The episode will be out at its scheduled time at 11 pm (JST) which will result in an early morning release of the episode for most of the international fans. The time of release can differ for various regions due to the different time zones followed. It is advised to follow the below schedule to catch the latest episode just in time.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday September 8, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday September 8, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday September 8, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday September 8, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday September 8, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday September 8, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday September 8, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday September 8, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 10?

The latest episode of the anime will titled The Hand of Arlen and will follow Bam’s underlings to go up against the Devil of Right Arm. In addition, the episode might also focus on Khun’s investigation of Bam’s survival as he questions Rachel and others who went with him to the concerned part of the tower.