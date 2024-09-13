Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom: US theatrical premiere date, plot and everything we know about the anime film

Sony Pictures officially announced that Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will be released in North America this November after its domestic release in September. The anime series Overlord was inspired by the novels of Japanese author Kugane Maruyama. The movie is expected to continue the story of the Overlord Season 4 anime series. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom to release in 2024.(Instagram)

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom release date: North America and Japan

The protagonist of the story is Momonga, who is living a mundane life until he transmigrates into a video game he is playing. Hence, the story of the ‘Holy Kingdom’ is revealed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie has been directed by Naoyuki Ito, and the script coordinator is Yukie Sugawara. Overlord's music is from Shuji Katayama. Meanwhile, character designs and chief animation are managed by Satoshi Tasaki, and illustrations are by So-bin.

As confirmed by Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll, the Overlord movie will be released theatrically in North America on November 8, 2024. It will have both Japanese and English subtitles and be dubbed in English. However, for Japanese fans, the film will make its debut on September 20, 2024.

Also Read | Blue Lock Chapter 276: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

What is the plot of the Overlord saga?

Crunchyroll has described Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom as follows: “After twelve years of playing his favourite MMORPG game, Momonga logs in for the last time only to find himself transported into its world andplaying it indefinitely. Throughout his adventures, his avatar ascends to the title of the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown.”

It further mentioned, "Once prosperous but now at the brink of ruin, The Sacred Kingdom enjoyed years of peace after construction of an enormous wall protecting them from neighbouring invasions. But, one day this comes to an end when the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth arrives with an army of villainous demi-humans.”

Also Read | One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers: Vanishing crew, Blackbeard's moves and Laffite’s mission as Elbaf arc approaches

The synopsis further notes, “Fearing invasion of their own lands, the neighbouring territory of the Slane Theocracy is forced to beg their enemies at the Sorcerer Kingdom for help. Heeding the call Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor.”