My Hero Academia Season 7 finale release date confirmed: Where to watch and more details

The last few episodes, paving the way for My Hero Academia's Season 7 finale, concluded one of the beloved anime's most tragic subplots, fuelled by the Todoroki family's heartbreaking storyline over the years. With fans high on emotions and hit several times in the feels, the upcoming Boku no Hero Academia episode is getting ready to unleash even more unprecedented heart-wrenching turns. Still from a My Hero Academia preview.(Toho Animation)

One of these surprises has already made it into the spotlight, as the ending theme sequence has pivoted from visuals seen throughout the season's journey. The new episode, closing out the final war between the heroes and villains, will offer fans a glimpse at the younger selves of the Ochaco and Toga, two figures whose character arcs have been nothing less than roller-coaster rides.

Creatives behind the action-packed anime adaptation of Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi have also revealed the preview for the season-closer, teasing a high-stakes battle unlike any other.

Here's what we know about the next My Hero Academia entry.

My Hero Academia Season 7 finale release date

The superhero anime is closing the book on its seventh season this Saturday. The upcoming episode, “Battle Without a Quirk," will conclude the latest season's 21-episode run. Japanese audiences may catch the final episode of the season as per the series' usual time slot reserved for Saturdays at 5:30 pm.

Watch the My Hero Academia Episode 159 preview:

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21?

Japanese audiences can watch the new episode on local networks like Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch the Season 7 finale.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres below. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, October 12, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, October 12, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, October 12, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, October 12, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, October 12, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 Preview

The highly anticipated showdown between All For One and All Might will make for an explosive finale this weekend. Pitting the “demon lord who steals Quirks” against “the Symbol of Peace with no Quirk,” MHA Episode 159 is already expected to make way for a gut-wrenching end to the ongoing chapter.