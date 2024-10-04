Dan Da Dan Episode 2: Release date, where to watch and more

The brand-new Science SARU animation project Dan Da Dan, based on Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga, premiered on Thursday, October 3, 2024. One episode in, the edgy genre-blended series is already gearing up to steal the crown as one of the most exciting and unmissable titles of the year. The controlled chaos concocted by the latest anime adaptation has something to offer everyone. Dan Da Dan Episode 1 premiered on Crunchyroll and Netflix on October 3, 2024.(Science SARU)

The hilariously creepy show doubles down on its explosive art style and instantly captivates the audience, eager to see where it's headed next. Kicking off the thrilling mess, Dan Da Dan Episode 1, “That's How Love Starts, Ya Know!” introduces us to the unforgettable and unlikely leading duo of Momo (voiced by Shion Wakayama) and Okarun (voiced by Natsuki Hanae) and their respective beliefs in ghost and aliens as they deny the existence of the other entity. Ultimately, the situation leaves them with no alternative but to challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world together.

Listed for 12 episodes, the Science SARU anime features Creepy Nuts' “Otonoke” as the opening theme song. Meanwhile, ZUTOMAYO's “TAIDADA” closes the episode as the ending tune. The upcoming episode, “That’s a Space Alien, Ain’t It?!” will be out next week. Here’s what we know about the anime’s release schedule.

Also read | Dan Da Dan review (Eps 1-3): Jaw-dropping surprise that packs an entertaining punch of genre-blended fun

Dan Da Dan Episode 2 release date and time

The official Dan Da Dan anime website has confirmed the broadcast and distribution information of the Japanese title ahead of Episode 2’s release date. From October 3 onwards, weekly episodes will be released at 12:26 am JST.

Prior to the highly anticipated premiere, Crunchyroll announced that the first episode of the series will air at 9 am PT. Episodes following in line are expected to follow the same time schedule.

Check out the schedule below to determine when the new episode will likely be out in other time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): Thursday, October 10, at 9 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Thursday, October 10, at 12 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 10, at 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, October 10, at 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 10, at 9:30 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, October 11, at 2 am

Also read | New anime schedule for October week 1 and where to watch: New Bleach season, Dan Da Dan…

Where to watch Dan Da Dan Episode 2?

28 MBS./TBS affiliated stations will facilitate simultaneous nationwide broadcast in the “Super Animeism TURBO” slot.

Dan Da Dan episodes will also be available across various local streaming platforms, depending on regional availability, including Anime Times, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, MUSE, U-NEXT, Lemino, WOWOW On Demand, and more.

International audiences may tune into Crunchyroll and Netflix for weekly episodes. English subtitles will be available on both streaming giants, and the former will eventually release an English-dubbed version.

Check out more details here: anime-dandadan.com