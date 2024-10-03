Blue Lock Season 2, Re:Zero Season 3, The Prince of Tennis and more fall anime titles added to Crunchyroll

The Halloween season is in session, and so is the fall anime season. In a positively expanding development, several new premieres will find their streaming home at fans' go-to anime library, Crunchyroll. While some shows were inevitably going to land up with the global brand and their streaming details were a no-brainer, the Part 2 press release (India) announcement has also sealed the future of numerous other new shows. Blue Lock Season 2 and Re:ZERO Season 3 are some of the most highly awaited fall anime premieres. While the latter is already out, the former will be released on October 5.

More fall anime releases confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll

October 1

Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized Season 2

Animation studio: Studio LAN

Plot: “The dragon has finally stopped Reiko’s transformation, returning her to her normal form. Even so, Reiko remains convinced of his false malevolence. Now, on their quest to defeat the demon king, the two reach the kingdom of Asga. But conspiracies are already swirling around the battle between Queen Vanessa and her younger sister, Rosetta, for the throne.”

October 2

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World Season 3 (English dub also available)

Animation studio: White Fox

Plot: “A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savours a life of fulfilment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.”

The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal

Animation studio: M.S.C

Plot: “After defeating France, Ryoma and Team Japan advance to the semifinals. Their next opponent is the top team in the world, Germany. Not only is Germany led by pro tennis player Volk, but Tezuka, who completed the same brutal training alongside Japan, has also joined their ranks. With a fierce battle ahead, will Japan prevail?”

Acro Trip

Animation studio: Voil

Plot: “Chizuko is a normal otaku girl in Niigata Prefecture. She’s obsessed with Berry Blossom, a magical heroine who protects the city. But the battles with her inept nemesis, Chroma, have become so lacklustre that they’re not even worth watching. Chizuko wants to see Berry’s full power, a desire that quickly leads this seemingly timid girl down a path of evil.”

October 3

Kinokoinu Mushroom Pup

Animation studio: C-Station

Plot: “Author Hotaru Yuyami has just tragically lost his beloved dog. While gazing at a tree in his yard, he notices a strange pink mushroom, and it’s…moving?! The mushroom suddenly turns into an adorable dog, and Hotaru decides to take it in. Now, alongside his editor and a mushroom researcher, Hotaru shares heartwarming and hilarious moments with his new capricious companion.”

October 4

The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors Season 2

October 5

Blue Lock Season 2 (English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs also available)

Animation studio: 8bit

Plot: “After making it this far, 35 players stand, but now the Blue Lock program itself faces elimination from Japan’s very own U-20 national team. Vicious rivals will have to team up to defeat the national youth team if any of them want a shot at the striker position. Can they put aside their egos long enough to win together, or will they lose divided?”

October 6

The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest

Animation studio: Studio Elle

Plot: “Two centuries have passed since a hero defeated the evil Jaryu and saved the world. In one of the many dungeon cities, Raust, a healer scorned and cast out of his party for being too weak, struggles to find his place. Amidst despair, he meets martial artist Narsena, who invites him to form a new party together. With a fresh start and renewed motivation, the two begin their journey to greatness.”

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Puniru wa Kawaii Slime)

October 7

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 (English also available)

Animation studio: TMS Entertainment

Plot: “Humans and katawara are at war, but there are those on each side who join forces. Tama is a fox spirit who loves humans, while her sendou stepbrother, Jinka, despises them. Together, they use the power of spirit transformation to defeat the monstrous katawara and put an end to the evils of this chaotic age. What destiny awaits the duo at the end of their journey?”

Love Live! Superstar!! Season 3

October 8

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

Animation studio: SATELIGHT

Plot: “Haruaki Abe is happy to finally fulfil his dream of becoming a teacher. That happiness is short-lived after he arrives at Hyakki Academy and finds out the school is full of monsters! Can Haruaki overcome his cowardice and get his supernatural students under control? Join the timid teacher and his bizarre class for a tale of ghoulish mischief and paranormal education.”

October 19

Blue Miburo

Coming Soon

Another Journey to the West

Animation studio: Tencent Penguin Pictures

Plot: “Wu Cheng’en vividly depicts a world full of fantasies and myths in his 16th-century novel Journey to the West. Some say his portrayal was not mere fiction, but drawn from personal experience. Join him and his companions on a legendary pilgrimage to the “Western Regions” as they seek their path of Enlightenment after many trials and suffering.”

