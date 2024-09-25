Top picks from summer 2024 anime season: Mayonaka Punch, Senpai is an Otonoko and more

The anime summer season wrapped up with a bang, bringing us a sizzling lineup that had something for everyone. From action-packed adventures to heartwarming tales, this season was packed with unforgettable stories. Let’s dive into the best anime that made this summer truly epic. A compilation of best anime of summer 2024.(Crunchyroll)

Best anime of Summer 2024

Following is a list of the top anime picks from the summer season of 2024, according to the Anime News Network.

MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season

Synopsis:

The anime is based on the novels written by NISIOSIN and animated by SHAFT. The plot follows the journey of Koyomi Araragi after he graduates from high school. The main focus of the series is on the girls he saved earlier. While his story ends at the high school, the girls’ journeys have just begun.

NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Part 2

Synopsis:

The machine forms Adam and Eve are put to rest and the android forces can finally go off to reclaim the Earth for humanity. However, a new challenge awaits 2B, 9S and A2 which will not only disrupt their perspective of the world but will also make them question each other.

Mayonaka Punch

Synopsis:

Bringing in the cool breeze in the hot summer, Mayonaka Punch is a light-hearted comedy anime. The plot revolves around a NewTuber who is abandoned by her group after she punches a collaborator in the face. In order to regain her online reputation and fans, Masaki partners up with Live, a vampire who is obsessed with drinking her blood.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

Synopsis:

The animation series is about a magical girl who has sworn to prevail over peace, justice and love. But what will happen when a lieutenant who was born into a military family that serves an evil empire falls in love with the magic girl?

YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master

The fantasy drama dives into the world of shapeshifting ravens, Yamauchi. This world is ruled by the Yatagarasu clan who have the ability to shift between the form of a crow or a human. The focus is on Yukiya, the Northern Leader’s son who is called upon by the Imperial Prince amid murders and mysteries from an unknown enemy.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines

Kazuhiko Nukumizu, a plain and friendless guy, is shocked to see popular girl Anna Yanami get friend-zoned by her crush. He soon notices that other popular girls are facing similar rejections. Unbeknownst to him, Kazuhiko becomes caught up in the romantic drama where all the leading heroines are struggling in love.

Senpai is an Otonoko

It is a romantic drama which revolves around a young man named Makoto Hanoaka who dresses up like a woman and the love triangle that ensues because of this trait of his.

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction

The story is set in a world where a massive alien spaceship, known as the Mothership, has been hovering over Tokyo for three years. The Japanese government attempted to destroy it but was unable to succeed.