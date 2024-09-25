IShowSpeed meets Marvel star Simu Liu in Singapore during his IRL Southeast Asia tour

Popular YouTuber, IShowSpeed was in Singapore where he met Simu Liu, the actor who played the character of Shang Chi Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The streamer was in the country as part of his extended tour of Southeast Asia. He appeared extremely excited to meet Liu during the accidental meeting. IShowSpeed met actor Simu Liu in Singapore during his Southeast Asia tour. (@SimuLiu/X)

IShowSpeed meets Simu Liu

IShowSpeed ran into the Shang Chi actor out of luck. He spotted Liu from a distance when he exclaimed, “Yoo! What's good, bro?! Nice to meet you, man!" Liu then divulged that he spotted the YouTuber on a giant amusement ride. Liu said, “Dude, I saw you on the swing! You looked bada** as f**k." The YouTuber met Liu at the Skypark Sentosa Adventure Sports Center during a live stream.

Liu revealed that he had been tracing IshowSpeed’s tour of the country. He stated, “I've been following your trip, bro. How've you been? You must be so tired,” to which the streamer replied, “It's been good, bro... Yeah, I am tired. I've been taking flights every day. Flights every day, dog,” as reported by Sportskeeda.

The Shang Chi actor also congratulated the YuTuber for his rise to fame with his YouTube channel and the tour. He said, “Well, man, congratulations for everything, man. That's been crazy, watching your success and everything, and the way that you've blown up."

Otherwise known as Derren was trying out various rides at the Universal Studios amusement park in another livestream which was switched off by his staff.

IShowSpeed’s Southeast Asia tour

The live streamer came across various celebrities on his tour including Manny Pacquiao and the Crowned Prince of Johar, Malaysia–Major General Tunku Ismail Idris. Not just celebrities but IshowSpeed also met their lookalikes during his journey through the region. In Indonesia, he came across an impersonator of artist Marshmallow who donned a similar mask. He will be covering countries within Asia like Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines among others.