Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao schools Twitch star IShowSpeed in a hilarious ‘spar’: Watch

IShowSpeed, the popular Twitch icon and YouTuber of the moment, is travelling around the world as part of his IRL live stream. The most recent of his travels was to the Republic of the Philippines, where he had the opportunity to meet the legendary Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao. Popular streamer IShowSpeed met Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines for a friendly sparring session.(X/ IShowSpeed)

Pacquiao shared the ring with the teenage Twitch star in a friendly “sparring” session in the Philippines.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao, regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time and the only fighter to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, schooled the 19-year-old American content creator in what was more of a light-hearted contest than a serious fight.

Pacquiao shows restraint in sparring match with Speed

Pacquiao, known for his explosive speed and power, was a far cry from his peak fighting form but still showcased his skills during the session.

Pacquiao, though clearly far more skilled, held back his punches and refrained from hitting Speed in the face, showing restraint throughout the brief bout. With his controlled approach, Pacquiao managed to knock Speed down with a well-timed counterpunch to the body. Pacquiao had then allowed Speed to land five consecutive shots before landing the counter that sent the younger man to the canvas.

Even though the event was informal, it drew a significant live audience, including members of Pacquiao's family and fans watching via livestream. The brief session lasted around three minutes, with Pacquiao, notably wearing casual sliders, helping Speed back to his feet and hugging him afterwards in a display of sportsmanship.

Following their sparring match, the two sat down together and shared a meal of balut, a popular Filipino delicacy made of fertilized chicken eggs eaten directly from the shell.

Speed previously had a similar sparring experience with fellow YouTuber and influencer KSI back in December. That match ended prematurely when KSI, recognizing Speed’s exhaustion, opted to stop the fight before the agreed-upon six rounds to avoid harming his tired opponent.