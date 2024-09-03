84 lakh robot dog throws flame at IShowSpeed after he asks it to ‘bark’

IShowSpeed is an American YouTuber known for his dramatic and often controversial behaviour in his videos and live streams. His videos, however, never fail to amuse his followers, and the latest one is a perfect example. It shows him reviewing a robot dog from China worth $100,000 (approx. ₹84 lakh). A video captures him giving various instructions to the machine. The image shows a ₹ 84 lakh robot dog throwing flames at IShowSpeed. (Instagram/@ishowspeed)

He asks the robot dog to sit and then asks for its paws. The machine perfectly follows the command. IShowSpeed then backflips and asks the dog to follow, and it jumps. Things get crazy when the YouTuber asks the robot to “bark”. Instead of making a sound, the dog throws flames at the YouTuber. He can be seen jumping into a swimming pool while screaming, “Stop.”

A longer version of the video, shared on YouTube, shows him receiving the robot he ordered and setting it up, including various commands. Initially, the robot doesn’t respond and, at one point, even throws flame, but eventually, he figures out its workings with the help of a friend.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 37 million views, the video has captivated people. From expressing their surprise to sharing their doubts, people posted varied comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Bro, this is so dangerous,” posted an Instagram user. “Was it real life or edited?” asked another. Another answered, “It is real; check his stream.”

While a fourth expressed, “This is so freaky,” a fifth wrote, “Black Mirror stuff.”

A few days earlier, the YouTuber made people raise eyebrows after he shared a video of him jumping over two luxury cars.

Dressed in a football jersey, he stood in the middle of a road and jumped over two speeding cars one after another.

What are your thoughts on this video of the robot dog shared by the YouTuber?