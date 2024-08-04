IShowSpeed jumps over 2 speeding luxury cars in viral video. But is it real?

American online streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed gained popularity by posting funny - and sometimes controversial - videos on his various social media platforms. Recently, he shared a video which showed him jumping over a speeding Lamborghini. This over-the-top stunt surprised his fans, but few were sceptical about whether it was real. Some people are asking the same question again after he dropped another video of him jumping over two speeding cars. The image is taken from IShowSpeed’s “jumping over luxury cars” viral stunt video. (Instagram/@ishowspeed)

“Jumped over two cars… history,” the social media personality wrote as he posted the video a few hours ago. In the clip, he is seen dressed in a football jersey while standing in the middle of an empty road. Within moments, a Lamborghini comes speeding towards him, and he jumps over it with ease. He repeats the same thing with another luxury car.

Take a look at the mind-blowing stunt here:

]Since being shared, the video has collected more than 12.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people. While some called the YouTuber GOAT and applauded his stunt, a few expressed their suspicion about the legitimacy of the stunt.

Here’s what Instagram users are saying about this viral video:

“Bro should be at the Olympics rn,” wrote an Instagram user, referencing the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. “You ‘re not from this planet, right?” joked another,

A third, however, posted, “I still have my doubts.” A fourth expressed, “I was scared when I was watching, but wow.”

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, found himself in a tense situation when he teamed up with the most subscribed YouTuber, MrBeast, for a high-stakes $100,000 Wipeout challenge.

The challenge pitted IShowSpeed against professional boxer Olajide, KSI, in fierce competition for the prize. During the live stream, MrBeast asked IShowSpeed to redo one of his feats, sparking a competitive spirit. This led to a surprising turn of events, with IShowSpeed attempting to snatch a briefcase from MrBeast, which was carrying $100,000.

