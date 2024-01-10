5 times people performed dangerous stunts and landed in trouble for them

Videos of people doing heart-stopping stunts on cars or bikes may seem thrilling but raise concerns over public safety. Such stunts, performed without following safety rules, are considered reckless and prompt intervention from law enforcement. We have collected five such viral videos that compelled police to take action to curb potentially hazardous activities on the streets. The images are from stunt videos that attracted the attention of police. (X/@Uppolice, @DelhiPolice)

1. Man doing pushups on a moving car

A viral video of a man doing pushups on top of a moving car prompted Uttar Pradesh Police to take action. The department took to X to share the stunt video. They added that what the man did was a punishable offence and he was issued a challan.

2. Auto Rickshaw on a crowded bridge

A man decided to perform a stunt while riding an auto rickshaw on a crowded bridge. A video captured him leaning out of the vehicle that was tilted as it was being driven on two wheels. During the stunt, the man also bumped into commuters and a cyclist even ended up falling.

Delhi Police reacted to the incident and seized the auto-rickshaw. They also issued a total challan of ₹ 32,000 under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

3. Man drives with open car doors in Manali

Kullu Police took cognizance when a man was recorded driving on a crowded road with his car doors open. The department sprung into action and issued a challan against the vehicle under the Traffic Act.

The video of the irresponsible driver went viral on X. Kullu Police reshared an image from the video on Facebook and mentioned the action taken by them.

4. Men dance in moving car

Chikkajala Traffic Police in Bengaluru took to X to share how the department reacted to the men performing a stunt on a crowded road. The tweet by the department came after an X user shared a video that captured four men performing a stunt while in a moving car. The police informed on X that an FIR was filed against the men and eventually, the accused were arrested.

5. Risky car and bike stunt

A video of a car and a motorcycle performing dangerous manoeuvres prompted responses from Noida Police and the deputy commissioner of police Greater Noida on X. They shared that the accused were arrested, and both the vehicles had been seized.

