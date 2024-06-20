Pune girl hangs from top of building in dangerous stunt. Viral video sparks outrage: ‘Heights of stupidity’

A video of a girl hanging from the top of a building in Pune, supported by a youngster who is holding her hand, has gone viral on social media. The group’s foolhardy act has been met with a lot of criticism from social media users, who have been demanding strict action against them. People who watched the video slammed the youngsters for the foolhardy act. (X/@moonfirescom)

“All because of Reels. It’s the height of stupidity. They must have never read about security, care! Venue -It should be Daripool in Pune!” reads the caption to the video shared on X when translated from Marathi to English.

The video opens to show a teenager lying on his stomach at the edge of the building. As the video goes on, the girl can be seen descending from the building while holding the boy’s wrist in what the video suggests to be a “grip strength check”. As she hangs for her dear life, the video pans to show several people - probably their friends - recording the stunt on their smartphones to get different angles of the stunt.

