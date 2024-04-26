 Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ couple caught after viral video of dangerous bike stunts. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ couple caught after viral video of dangerous bike stunts. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 26, 2024 02:14 PM IST

The young couple lives in Delhi's Najafgarh. The Spiderman and Spiderwoman fans have dedicated their Instagram accounts to the superhero characters.

A young couple in Delhi was arrested after they were seen in several videos performing dangerous students on a bike. While was man was dressed as Spiderman, the woman was dressed as Spiderwoman.

Delhi's 'Spiderman' couple faces charges including driving without a helmet, license, and displaying a number plate. (Instagram/indianspidey_official)
Aditya, 20, and Anjali, 19, performed the motorcycle student in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh where they live.

A viral video posted on Instagram showed them riding a Pulsar wearing the superhero costumes and without a helmet or number plate. The woman, who emerges from a metro station, is riding pillion. They were also seen holding their hands up from the moving vehicle. They face charges including driving without a helmet, license, and displaying a number plate, news agency IANS reported.

In their body-con outfits, their faces could not be seen.

Watch the video of the “Spiderman” couple in Delhi:

The video, titled “Spiderman in Najafgarh”, has over 9.6 lakh views and over 77,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram.

The man describes himself as "your friendly neighbourhood Indian spidey" on Instagram and has over 9,000 followers. Several of his videos have over a million views. One of the Instagram Reels shows him selling onion from a push cart following by his solo stunt on a bike.

His female friend's Instagram is called spideygwen_official. She describes herself as "your one and only Spider Gwen", a tribute to Gwen Stacy, Spiderman's romantic interest in the iconic superhero comic series. She has a little over 700 followers.

The ‘Spiderman’ couple attended the WaConne Anifest in Delhi on Thursday and received loud cheers from the crowd when they went on the stage and greeted the audience, giving the quintessential Spiderman and Spiderwoman poses.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ couple caught after viral video of dangerous bike stunts. Watch
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
