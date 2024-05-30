Viral video: Man opens gate of a moving car, stands on its roof. Mumbai Police reacts

A video of a man flouting the traffic rules and risking his life and that of others on the road has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man performing a dangerous stunt on a moving car. Mumbai Police took cognisance of the video and informed the concerned police station to initiate legal action against the man. Mumbai: The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man coming out of the car and standing atop its roof. (X/@JhalawarPolice)

The video opens to show the man behind the wheel, opening the gate and coming out of the moving car. As the video goes on, he can be seen climbing atop the white-coloured Swift car with a Rajasthan number plate. Towards the end of the video, he can be seen standing on the roof of the moving car, and no one seems to be handling the steering.

Watch the viral video of the man performing the stunt:

The video, since being shared on May 28, has garnered over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. Mumbai Traffic Police took notice of the video and tagged Jhalawar Police and Rajasthan Police for further action.

“Mumbai Police took cognizance of the video and informed the concerned police station to initiate legal action against the man,” reads the comment by Jhalawar Police when translated from Hindi to English.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“This behaviour is not safe for other innocent citizens, sufficient grounds to cancel his driving license. We’ve already seen what has happened recently in the Pune Porsche drunk driving incident,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Modified car colour, tinted glasses, and reckless driving. He really wants jail time.”

“Life is too precious and valuable for yourself, family and country. It should not be wasted and risked like this!” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Why do people risk their & others life for mere views/followers on social media? Few strong examples have to be set, so that others don't duplicate such acts.”