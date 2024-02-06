Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, video goes viral

A video of a man performing a dangerous stunt on the road, putting his life and the lives of others at risk, has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows the man using his mobile phone while navigating his bike with his legs on a busy road. The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man using the phone while steering the bike with his legs. (Instagram/@mans.or8674)

The video was shared by Instagram user Mansor. It opens to show the man lying on the bike and using his legs to navigate through the road. As the video progresses, he narrowly avoids colliding with a truck and successfully overtakes it. What’s more, the man uses his phone throughout the video.

The video was shared on January 24. It has since gone viral with over 2.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“Bro is on autopilot,” joked an individual.

Another added, “Ultra pro max rider.”

“When PUBG is life,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Bro used cheat codes.”

Time and again, police departments have repeatedly warned people against performing stunts on the roads to ensure their safety and that of others. In a recent road safety advisory, Delhi Police shared a post on Instagram. It stated, “Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up. Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider.” Alongside, they shared a screenshot showing a Google search on “How to do a wheelie?” The result humorously suggests, “Did you mean: How to land up in hospital.”