 Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, video goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, video goes viral

Man uses phone while riding bike with his legs, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 06, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The viral Instagram video shows the man using his mobile phone while navigating his bike with his legs on a busy road.

A video of a man performing a dangerous stunt on the road, putting his life and the lives of others at risk, has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows the man using his mobile phone while navigating his bike with his legs on a busy road.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man using the phone while steering the bike with his legs. (Instagram/@mans.or8674)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man using the phone while steering the bike with his legs. (Instagram/@mans.or8674)

Read| 5 times people performed dangerous stunts and landed in trouble for them

The video was shared by Instagram user Mansor. It opens to show the man lying on the bike and using his legs to navigate through the road. As the video progresses, he narrowly avoids colliding with a truck and successfully overtakes it. What’s more, the man uses his phone throughout the video.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 24. It has since gone viral with over 2.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Bro is on autopilot,” joked an individual.

Another added, “Ultra pro max rider.”

“When PUBG is life,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Bro used cheat codes.”

Time and again, police departments have repeatedly warned people against performing stunts on the roads to ensure their safety and that of others. In a recent road safety advisory, Delhi Police shared a post on Instagram. It stated, “Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up. Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider.” Alongside, they shared a screenshot showing a Google search on “How to do a wheelie?” The result humorously suggests, “Did you mean: How to land up in hospital.”

Also Read| Delhi Police and West Bengal Police share advisories using bike stunts that led to 'Moye Moye' moments

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On