New scoop in Ashleigh Gardner marriage saga: Aussie confessed affair after India World Cup, named Georgia Voll - Report

The marriage breakdown involving Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner took another dramatic turn after fresh details emerged about the alleged affair that led to her split from estranged wife Monica Wright. Ashleigh Gardner with Georgia Voll

On Monday, Wright went public with allegations that Gardner had cheated on her, shortly after an explosive Daily Mail report revealed details of their separation. While the original report did not identify the person allegedly involved, Wright later took to Instagram and named Australian teammate Georgia Voll.

Sharing a picture of the 22-year-old batter on her Instagram Story, Wright wrote: "This is who my wife cheated on me with."

Neither Gardner, Voll nor Cricket Australia has responded publicly to the allegations despite repeated attempts by the Daily Mail to seek comment.

The publication, which first reported the marriage breakdown, revealed that Gardner and Wright—who married in April 2025 after meeting on a dating app in 2020—separated in November last year following Australia's Women's ODI World Cup campaign in India.

Now, fresh details published by the outlet have shed light on what allegedly unfolded during that tour.

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According to an unnamed source, Gardner and Voll began a relationship while Australia were in India for the World Cup. Wright later travelled to India to support her wife, unaware of the alleged affair.

"Monica then visited to see her wife for the World Cup," the insider claimed.

"It was a little bit weird. Monica sat next to Georgia at one point. She was being friendly, as she normally is. It felt like something was off with Ash, but we thought it was just the pressure of the World Cup."

After returning to Sydney, Gardner allegedly sat Wright down and admitted she had been unfaithful, but only revealed Voll's identity after being repeatedly pressed.

"When they got home, Ash said, 'Hey, look, can we talk?' She sat Monica down and said, 'I messed up,'" the source alleged.

The report further claimed Wright later sent Voll a text message but never received a response.

The alleged affair left Wright "distraught" and "shattered", particularly because the couple had already begun planning to start a family.

"They were about to go to the fertility clinic. They had a booking that Monica had to cancel," the insider said.

According to the report, Gardner moved out of their Sydney home after the relationship ended, leaving behind only one symbolic reminder of the marriage.

"Ash left one day. Monica came home and everything of Ash's was gone, except for the rings," the source said.

"She left the wedding rings in the cupboard. Just the box of wedding rings, and that was it."