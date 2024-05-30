US man with suspended licence joins court hearing via Zoom while driving. Then this happens

A judge in the United States was dumbfounded when a man with a suspended licence appeared online while behind the wheel in his court hearing. According to reports, the incident happened on May 15 when Corey Harris, 44, attended a Zoom court hearing while driving. The hearing was related to charges from an earlier arrest in Pittsfield Township, Washtenaw County. The man who appeared in his court hearing online while driving a car with a suspended licence spent two days in custody. (Representative image)

Washtenaw County Judge J Cedric Simpson not only revoked Harris’ bond but also ordered him to surrender at Washtenaw County Jail by 6 pm that evening, failing which a bench warrant will be issued against him without bond, CBS News reported.

A video of the court hearing has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The video opens to show Judge Simpson asking, “Mr Harris, are you driving?”

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office. So, just give me one second, I’m parking right now,” Harris says.

Judge Simpson then asks him if he has parked his car, and he replies yes.

As the video goes on, his attorney requests an adjournment in the case for up to four weeks.

Judge Simpson continues, “Ok, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while licence suspended….”

“That is correct, your honour,” Harris’s attorney says.

The judge then says, “...and he was just driving and he didn’t have a licence.”

That’s when Harris realises his mistake, and his expression says it all.

Judge Simpson further says, “I don’t even know why he would do that, so the defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. Failure to turn himself in will result in the bench warrant with no bond.”

Harris then rolls his head back in disbelief and says, “Oh my god.”

Harris was released from custody two days later. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 5, CBS News reported.