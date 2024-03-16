103-year-old woman ‘driving dangerously’ fined for expired licence, says she will ride this vehicle instead

When police received a call about an individual "driving dangerously" in the centre of Bondeno, a town near the Italian city Ferrara, they couldn't have imagined that the driver would be a centenarian. The cops busted this 103-year-old driver on her way to meet her friends while driving an uninsured car with an expired licence. The police took the 103-year-old woman back to her house after stopping her for "dangerously driving" with an expired licence. (Unsplash/@sooprun)

The incident took place around 1:00 am local time. The cops issued a statement stating that officers were dispatched after getting a call about her rash driving. When the officers stopped her, they were "greatly surprised when they discovered the year of the driver's birth". Identified as Giuseppina Molinari, known as Giose, she was born in 1920.

"She is 103 years old but still capable of getting into a car and driving to Bondeno to meet friends", police said in the statement. They added that she was "probably" disoriented in the dark and "lost her way" when they stopped her.

When did Giuseppina Molinari's licence expire?

The cops shared that her licence expired two years ago. In Italy, a person over the age of 80 needs to undergo medical exams every two years. It is only after that they can renew their licence.

After being stopped for driving with an expired licence, Molinari was taken to her home by police. However, she is undeterred by this little hiccup in her plan.

According to AFP, she told a local newspaper, La Nuova Ferrar, that she will now opt for a different kind of ride. "I will buy myself a Vespa," she added. It is an Italian scooter brand. Until she purchases her new ride, she plans to ride a bicycle to visit her friends.

Alan Fabbri, mayor of Ferrara, shared on Facebook, "I would give Giose a medal rather than a fine."

"It's not common to have such inner strength, and it gives me hope for my own old age!" he added.

(With agency inputs)