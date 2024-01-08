close_game
News / Trending / Woman, 80, shows 'unbelievable' strength in gym. Here's her advice for fitness enthusiasts

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 08, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Many people were stunned to see the woman's physical fitness. Several even felt inspired by her.

Age is just a number, and this 80-year-old woman proved it by showcasing remarkable strength at the gym. A video of the woman working out was shared on Instagram by fitness coach Laura Somers. Since the video was posted, many people were not only stunned but also wondered about the secret behind her physical fitness.

80-year-old woman doing hanging leg raise. (Instagram/@ Laura Somers)
The video shows the woman doing hanging leg raise. In the caption of the post, Somers wrote, "I was literally blown away by Elaine. She is 80 years of age and is unbelievably strong. I spoke to her in the gym because I was watching her train. I wanted to know her story." (Also Read: 80-year-old retired IPS officer’s gym workout is the fitness motivation we all need)

When Elaine asked the secret behind her fitness, the 80-year-old advised her to 'just get here'.

"Just show up at the gym or wherever you train, do a little bit consistently. I have 30 years to catch up with her and get as strong as her. She is an example that it is never too late," added Somers.

Watch the video of the woman doing hanging leg raise here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than five million views. The share also has numerous likes and several comments. Many appreciated the woman's efforts in keeping herself physically strong.

Here's what people said on the post:

An individual wrote, "I wanna be like that. This is amazing."

A second added, "Yes! Keep moving forward!"

"She’s absolutely amazing," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "You inspired a younger generation. Congrats on consistent hard work."

A fifth said, "Respect to the woman! Well done!"

What are your thoughts on this video?

Sign out