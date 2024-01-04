close_game
80-year-old retired IPS officer’s gym workout is the fitness motivation we all need

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 04, 2024 05:39 PM IST

The pictures show the 80-year-old retired IPS officer doing various exercises at the gym.

Do you need motivation to hit the gym and follow a fitness routine? This retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer can undoubtedly fire up your enthusiasm. A few pictures from the 80-year-old retired officer’s gym session have been gaining traction online and may just be what you need to get started on your fitness journey.

Retired IPS officer working out at the gym. (X/@arunbothra)
“This is what inspiration looked like this morning. Mr LC Amarnathan, IPS (Rtd.) is 80 years old,” wrote IPS officer Arun Bothra while sharing a few pictures on X. The pictures show Amarnathan doing various exercises at the gym. One of the pictures shows him doing a barbell bench press. In another, he can be seen sitting on a bench and exercising with dumbbells. The third picture shows him doing an abs workout.

The tweet was shared on January 3 on X. It has since been viewed close to 80,000 times. Additionally, the share has also received over 1,100 likes and numerous comments.

“We all should strive to be that fit and healthy. Its actual re-tire, tire with workout post retirement,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Awesome. He is such an inspiration.”

“Quite fit at this age. Really impressive,” remarked a third.

A fourth commented, “I am gonna show this to my Dad who’s 83. Will help me convince him better when I insist he goes for his evening walk.”

“Wow. So inspiring,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Great.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

