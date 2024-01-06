80-year-old woman surfs for the first time, granddaughter records video

It is often said that age is just a number and this 80-year-old woman proves that the saying is indeed true. A video shared on Instagram shows the octogenarian surfing for the first time along with her granddaughter. The image shows an 80-year-old woman surfing. (Instagram/@brisahennessy)

Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rican Olympic athlete and the elderly woman’s granddaughter, shared the video on Instagram. “This is 80! It’s never too late to catch a wave, it’s never too late. So special sharing my happy place with my grandma,” she wrote.

The video shows how, with the help of her granddaughter, the elderly woman rides the wave. During their visit, they also meet a professional surfer and ask for his advice.

Take a look at this incredible surfing video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.8 million views. The share has further accumulated several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I love this so much!! Yay!! I’m going to turn 60 in a few days, and now I have to add surfing to my 'to do' list!” posted an Instagram user. “This video made me cry of total happiness!” added another.

“Can’t wipe the smile off of my face,” joined a third. “You just made surfing way cooler! This is the best post I've seen in a very long time! Your grandma is a champ. Thank you for sharing this!” wrote a fourth.