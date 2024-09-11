Twitch icon IShowSpeed goes on an ‘awkward’ city tour date in Thailand

Darren Watkins Jr. aka IShowSpeed is on a trip to Thailand, Pattaya city. He streamed live on YouTube yesterday giving his fans an insight to his tour around the beautiful city. The digital creator has previously visited India, Brazil, Portugal, Abu Dhabi and other countries. His vlogs and posts have gained a massive audience since then and he is a prominent digital influencer. IShowSpeed ends up on an awkward date in Pattaya, Thailand.(Instagram )

What happened on IShowSpeed's date in Thailand?

IShowSpeed was seen enjoying a boat ride with his friends at the beginning of the video. After that the crew stopped at the shore, where he snapped a few pictures with his fans. Later, he was spotted at the beach looking for a date.

The influencer spotted someone and asked the person to go on a date with him. He inquired, “I'm about to go on a city tour. You tryna come with me typa sh**t?” His crew member translated the native's reply and mentioned, “She said she wants to go.”

Later, they were all seen on a tour bus heading to a Tiger Park which is in Pattaya city. While on the bus, IShowSpeed asked his date, “So you gotta boyfriend or not?” Unfortunately for him, his date did have a boyfriend. After knowing this the influencer claimed that the situation was now “awkward as f**ck.”

When asked about her gender his date revealed that she identified as a transgender. His crew member went on to ask more about her transition and explained, “Yo, so she said she started her journey ever since she was like four or five.”

What was IShowSpeed's reaction to this news?

IShowSpeed did look shocked after getting to know the new facts about his date. He looked outside the window and said, “Bro what the f**ck bro. Is that a snake?” However, it cannot be confirmed if he meant to say this sarcastically.

The creator's fans on Twitter/X have also been commenting about his reactions during this situation. A user wrote, “His face is killing me.” Another user expressed their disappointment and noted, “He already knew. He/She has already been on street interviews. None of these "creators" know how to make REAL CONTENT."

Someone also mentioned, “I love how in thailand they're open about it and don't hide their identity.” Another wrote in support of the LGBTQ+ community, “Love our transgender sisters in Thailand.”