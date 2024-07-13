IShowSpeed reacts to Bulgarian fans chanting the N-word on his Real Life stream: Watch

YouTube streamer Darren ‘IShowSpeed’ Jason Watkins Jr is travelling across Europe for his latest IRL (In Real Life) stream with his latest stop in Bulgeria. IShowSpeed's Bulgarian adventure turns sour as he encounters racist chants(X/IShowSpeed)

The 19-year-old online sensation booked a place in Germany to watch the UEFA Euros but faced a particularly challenging situation on July 11. While streaming in Bulgaria, IShowSpeed encountered a group of local fans who began chanting a word that sounded alarmingly similar to the racial slur n-word.

Initially, IShowSpeed tried to ignore the chants, but his frustration grew as the fans continued. Eventually, he couldn’t contain his irritation and had an outburst, even attempting to confront the group behind the half wall before retreating into a nearby store.

“What? Ni**a, nah this st crazy bro! Actually such a simple f**king thing,” he shouted.

Seeking to understand whether the word was genuinely offensive or a mere linguistic coincidence, IShowSpeed asked a stranger in the store for clarification. His goal was to discern if the Bulgarian fans were being deliberately racist or if there was a misunderstanding due to language differences.

IShowSpeed based, “Exactly! why are they talking about the ni**a?” to which the man in the store replied, “Because they are racist you know that.”

However, when the streamer doubted and asked a nearby fan, “How do you say book in Bulgarian?” the fan replied “It's kniga,” with a “K”. Notably, “книга” in Bulgarian means book.

One fan tried to kiss IShowSpeed on stream

The chaotic day didn’t end there. As IShowSpeed continued his stream, he encountered another interaction with one of his viewers. Among the throngs of fans, one individual driving a bright blue sports car caught Speed’s attention. The driver called himself Speed’s “biggest fcking fan.” The fan then got out of the car, approached Speed, and unexpectedly kissed him on the lips. This left the streamer visibly shocked and disgusted, he stepped back and ask, “Agh, what the fck was that?”

The fan quickly apologized, and said, “I love you, bro! I’m sorry.” Speed, still bewildered, questioned, “Is that a thing y’all do in Bulgaria?” before hopping inside the car to rev the engine.