Video shows how Twitch streamer iShowSpeed assaulted in Norway: ‘Never coming to Norway again’

Popular Twitch streamer and American YouTuber Darren Jason ‘iShowSpeed’ Watkins Jr. recently faced a harrowing experience while live streaming in Norway. iShowSpeed speaks out after violent incident in Norway(X)

The online entertainer took his community on a virtual tour of the Scandinavian country, sharing his adventures with his fans. What began as a thrilling exploration quickly turned into a distressing ordeal as the streamer was attacked while attempting to leave his hotel.

The incident has left a lasting impact on iShowSpeed, who expressed his dismay and vowed, “Never coming to Fu**ing Norway again”.

“They f**cking pulled my hair out and threw piss on me,” he shared on Twitter. “Some random f***king dude jumped in my car and started tweaking.”

Despite the traumatic experience, the streamer, fortunately, was unharmed.

Why iShowSpeed was in Norway

iShowSpeed, who started his European travels just weeks ago, had been documenting his experiences and live-streaming his adventures to his fans. From participating in the Cheese Roll to visiting the Royal Palace, the trip seemed like a dream come true.

And the situation got out of hand when the Twitch icon's fan attacked him in Norway.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows the chaotic scene outside his hotel. In the footage, iShowSpeed is seen being carried by his entourage as a mob of fans attempts to trample him.

Many fans can be seen trying to grab at him or throw objects, and at one point, several people are even standing on top of his car.

The streamer addressed his fans after the incident, expressing his frustration: “I love my Norway fans, but you guys genuinely do not listen at all. I get it; the energy. But you all didn't have no f***ing sense of safety risk.”

Just a year ago, streamer Kai Cenat faced a similar situation when a flash mob he was associated with turned violent, resulting in a riot. Cenat, at one point, faced various legal charges despite not directly inciting the chaos.