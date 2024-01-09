IShowSpeed pranked into thinking he was being kidnapped by Twitch streamer Arab, this is what happened next

American streamer IShowSpeed was recently doing an IRL stream from the streets of Brazil. What started out as a casual livestream soon turned into a harrowing moment, with the 18-year-old content creator breaking down into tears. As IShowSpeed was exploring a foreign country along with his friend and fellow content creator Arab, he was suddenly targeted by a local gang who attempted to “kidnap” him. iShowSpeed was pranked by Arab

Did IShowSpeed get kidnapped?

Things took a wrong turn when several masked gangsters carrying weapons like bats and a wooden plank approached IShowSpeed. The Twitch streamer was visibly distressed by the situation as the mobsters started confronting him. As he was forced against the wall, one of the gang members forced IShowSpeed to sit down. Speed, who was on the verge of tears, pleaded with the gang for forgiveness.

However, the frightening moment was over soon after his fellow streamer, Arab, revealed that it was all a prank. After he realised that he wasn't actually being kidnapped, IShowSpeed asked Arab to never prank him again like that. He admitted to being so scared that he thought he was going to die. “Oh my God, I thought I'd die,” Speed expressed.

Arab wanted to use guns for the prank

The prankster, who does livestreams from dangerous places across the world, told Dexterto that he originally wanted to prank Speed with real guns. However, he didn't go forward with the idea because it could have caused issues with the social media platform.

“Because it was a YouTube and not a Kick stream, they would have allowed that, we told them to do it with no weapons, just baseball bats and stuff,” Arab told the outlet. Opening up on his scary prank, Arab believes that iShowSpeed will eventually forgive him for the nefarious stunt. “I knew it would go viral,” he said.

The Twitch streamer then addressed the Brazillian gang, saying, “As for the gang members, I believe it’s a sign that when you come in and show respect and you approve these people can be humane, a lot of the time their fights are with each other.”“Don’t get me wrong, these guys can do bad things, it’s part of being somewhere lawless, but people need to stop being afraid of these places,” Arab added.