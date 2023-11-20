IShowSpeed calls ‘lawyer’ on livestream as he finds his unofficial merch on sale

American YouTuber IShowSpeed recently dialled up his “lawyer” during livestream after discovering his merch was being ripped off. On Saturday, November 18, Speed was surfing AliExpress, an online retail service based in China, looking for “cheap” products under “$100” to buy. During the stream, a fan suggested he search for his own name. To this, Speed shook his said, saying, “There's no way I'm on this.” However, much to his surprise, Speed found a whole page full of products selling counterfeit merch featuring his pictures. IShowSpeed's London debut: Get ready for an unforgettable in-person experience! Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

IShowSpeed calls his ‘lawyer’ to ‘sue these people’

The 18-year-old streamer was left shocked over the countless bootleg products that were on sale on AliExpress. From phone cases to blankets, socks, pillow covers, and more illegal IShowSpeed merch is available on the online retail giant. He instantly called his lawyer as fans watched his stream and said, “So basically we might have to sue these people from China, like they're selling all socks and s**t, they're selling hoodies, pants..” He then screamed, “What the f**k,” and asked his lawyer, “Can we please get these people out of here?”

Fans left amused over IShowSpeed's reaction to illegal merch

Speed's lawyer then asked him, “Would you like me to sue them?” to which, he immediately said, “Yes, please.” His lawyer, who may just be one of his friends pretending, promptly acquired all the information of the illegal seller. Before disconnecting the call, Speed sent him the link to the products. He then sarcastically said, “I mean bro, I’m going to buy myself one, but hell no.” A clip from Speed's livestream was shared on social media, leaving fans amused. One fan asked on X, formerly Twitter, “He added it to the cart?”

