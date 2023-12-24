NSFW Twitch streamer claims the platform banned him ‘for being fat’

Boogie2988, a popular American YouTuber and streamer, has been banned from Twitch for appearing naked on his stream. He was mocking the recent trend of using censor bars to cover the private parts of streamers who stream without clothes. Boogie2988's Twitch ban stirs community outcry(X/Boogie2988)

He uploaded a video on X on December 22, 2023, in which he accused Twitch of being “ableist” and “wrongfully” banning him. He also showed his naked body in the video, claiming that he was not violating Twitch’s terms of service (TOS) because he was only exposing his “loose skin.”

In the video, Boogie2988 said,“Twitch is ableist. They banned me because I am obese. They banned me because I have loose skin. This is not my testicles. This is not my genitalia. Twitch, you banned me for being fat, you ableist pr*cks.” He argued that everything he showed on his stream was allowed by Twitch’s TOS, and to prove his point, he stripped off his clothes in the video and insisted that it was not his privates that were visible but just “loose skin.”

Boogie2988’s ban came after Twitch changed its policies on artistic nudity and set new TOS, which many streamers have been trying to test the boundaries of. For example, VTuber Marina was banned for wearing “inappropriate attire” on her avatar, which Twitch later updated its policies to include.

Another trend that surfaced on the Amazon-owned platform was the use of censor bars to hide the nudity of streamers who streamed naked. Boogie2988 was the first one to get banned for joining this trend.

The X account Streamer Bans, which tracks Twitch suspensions, tweeted about Boogie2988’s ban, and he quoted the tweet and responded, “I got banned from twitch for showing my loose skin. Twitch is ableist [sic]. This is disgusting.”

He also replied to another tweet from a user commenting on his video, explaining that he was trying to troll the streamers following the new “meta.”

Boogie2988’s video received many comments from users who expressed their opinions on his ban and his appearance on-stream.

Twitch has since reversed its changes on artistic nudity after the censor bars trend became popular on the platform. According to the new rules, no fictional or real nudity will be permitted on Twitch.