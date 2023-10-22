IShowSpeed's generous donation moves single mom to tears. Watch

American YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed online, recently visited India to support his favourite cricketer Virat Kohli and to meet singer Daler Mehndi. During his stay in the country, he can be seen strolling and livestreaming from the streets of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Several moments from his livestream went viral. Now, a video that captures his generosity has been making waves online. In the video, he can be seen giving some money to a single mother. IShowSpeed consoling a crying woman. (X/@SpeedUpdates1)

“IShowSpeed giving money to this mom on the streets of India. We made the right person famous,” reads the caption shared alongside the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Speed saying, “I want to give you some money.” As the video goes on, he gives her some money. The woman then breaks into tears and explains her situation to him, saying that her husband has abandoned her. Speed then gives a warm hug to her kids and another woman. He then goes back to his car. Towards the end, a girl can be heard thanking her repeatedly.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on October 19 on X. It has since gone viral with over 9.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video:

“That thank you from this lil girl: it’s sincere, honest and straight from the heart: bless you IShowSpeed,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Great gesture.”

“Speed is a legend. I’m crying man,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Wholesome content.”

“Speed bhai’s kindness >>> cringe content,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth shared, “That’s a nice gesture from speed.”

“Protect this man at all costs,” remarked a seventh.

“This is beautiful,” joined an eighth.

