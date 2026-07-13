From Janhvi Kapoor's sculpted bustier to Naomi Osaka's Eiffel Tower dress, here's how celebs are wearing gold

Move over classic black and vibrant jewel tones. Globally, fashion is experiencing a resurgence of ensembles dipped in gold. From the front rows of Paris Haute Couture Week to high-profile celebrity weddings and even the tennis court, style icons are choosing various tones of gold gold to make a fashion statement. Celebrities are wearing different shades of gold, serving statement looks. (Instagram)

While gold has always been a part of the language of Indian couture, fashion designer Seema Gujral says, "What feels new today is the way it’s being layered with texture, paired with unexpected colour palettes, and reimagined through modern silhouettes to create a more refined sense of luxury."

For many, gold can be a tricky colour to wear, considering it can cross the line from luxurious to gaudy in an instant. The difference boils down to balance, says designer Varun Bahl. "Every element of a look should complement the overall story rather than overpower it. Whether it is a floral motif, intricate embroidery, or the richness of gold, restraint is what allows each detail to stand out. Elegance often lies in knowing when to add and when to let the design breathe."

How to wear gold right If you want to follow this gold rush in fashion, Varun Bahl suggest you pair traditional gold elements with contemporary silhouettes, play with textures, and allowing one statement piece to take focus. Seema Gujral's tip is to invest in a shade of gold that feels timeless and naturally suits you.