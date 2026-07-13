Indian woman in Germany shares job hunt reality after 38 'silent rejections': 'Nothing was wrong with me'

She said the experience eventually changed her perspective. "Nothing was wrong with me. I was just a girl from Maharashtra learning that rejection in Germany is not personal. It's just numbers," she wrote.

Reflecting on the emotional side of job hunting, Komal added, "But nobody talks about the 38 silent rejections. The days you refresh your email and nothing comes. The days you update your CV for the 11th time wondering what's wrong with you."

"I applied to 40 companies in Germany. 38 didn't reply. 1 rejected me in 4 hours. 1 called me for interview. That 1 was enough," she wrote.

Landing a job abroad is often portrayed as a dream, but one Indian woman living in Germany has offered a candid glimpse into the reality behind the process. Taking to X, the woman named Komal revealed that she applied to 40 companies before receiving just one interview call, saying the experience taught her that rejection "is not personal, it's just numbers."

(Also Read: 'No campus placement, lots of rejections': Indian woman shares Germany job reality)

Social media reactions Her post struck a chord with many social media users, who shared similar experiences and words of encouragement.

One user wrote, "Maturity is rejection is normal. People who are rejecting, working under a system, it's not personal for them. Trust the process, you will not selected for 100 days and suddenly when you give up, gets the best offer..Personal experience."

"I'm 41 and living in Germany since i'm 6 years old. I applied for over 300 jobs throughout my career and not getting any response is the default. As you said, it's not personal, it's just efficient, because it saves money to not answer to 100 applicants just to tell them no. With digital processes it became easier and therefore you might get more answers than it used to be, but it's still part of the game in Germany. Don't get discouraged!" commented another.

"Sometimes all it takes is one yes to make every no irrelevant. Congrats on not giving up," wrote a third user.

"Every rejection is feedback, not a final verdict. International hiring is highly competitive, and success often comes down to consistency, preparation, and timing. Keep improving your CV, tailoring every application, and building relevant skills. One "yes" can change your career," said another.

"The mental toll of those silent rejections is way harder than a quick no. Glad you pushed through because that one yes is all that matters in the end," wrote one user.