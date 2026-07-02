'No campus placement, lots of rejections': Indian woman shares Germany job reality
An Indian woman living in Germany has highlighted how different the hiring process is abroad.
For many Indian students and professionals, campus placements often serve as a direct pathway to a job. But an Indian woman living in Germany has highlighted how different the hiring process is abroad.
In a series of X posts, Shruti shared what she called "Germany Job Reality #1", describing the stark contrast between the recruitment culture in India and Germany.
"There is no campus placement culture like India. There's no 'final year = job secured pipeline'," she wrote.
Instead, she explained that graduates enter an open job market where everyone competes for roles and hearing nothing from employers is common. "Instead, you enter an open market where everyone applies, everyone competes, and silence is normal. And then comes the part nobody really warns you about," she wrote.
(Also Read: After 10 years in Germany, man explains why he moved back to India: 'Not driven by fear, pressure')
'In Germany, rejection isn't rare'
According to Shruti, one of the biggest challenges is dealing with repeated rejections. "You open your inbox hoping for something promising and you see it again: 'Leider...' [meaning] Unfortunately. That one word becomes familiar. Almost routine. It stings. Make you want to cry. Then it frustrates you."
She said repeated rejection can be emotionally draining. "Then it starts to test your confidence in ways you didn't expect," she said. However, she stressed that rejection is a normal part of Germany's hiring process and does not necessarily reflect a candidate's abilities. "In Germany, rejection isn't rare. It's part of the process. Even strong candidates go through it," she wrote.
Shruti further listed several reasons why applicants may not get selected, including intense competition, highly specific job requirements, timing, language barriers, fake job openings and budget cuts.
But she said that over time job seekers learn to stop taking rejection personally. "You apply → get rejected → refine → apply again. You build a rhythm: Apply. Wait. learn. Repeat," she wrote.
Calling the process "not glamorous, but effective", she said resilience eventually becomes second nature. "Because in this system, the ones who win aren't always the ones who never hear 'no.' They're the ones who don't stop after hearing it," Shruti concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More