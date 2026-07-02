After 10 years in Germany, man explains why he moved back to India: 'Not driven by fear, pressure'

He shared that many people asked him if he had stopped liking Germany. His answer, he said, was simple. "Germany will always have a special place in my heart."

"After 10 years in Germany, we made a decision that surprised many people. We packed our lives, left the country where our children were born, and moved back to India," Bhasin wrote in an Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Harit Bhasin, a leadership coach by profession, said the move was not driven by dissatisfaction with Germany but by a desire to be closer to family and reconnect with his roots.

After spending a decade in Germany , building his career and raising a family, an Indian man has shared why he decided to return home despite having what many would consider a settled life abroad .

Referring to the Indian concepts of Janm Bhoomi (birthplace) and Karm Bhoomi (place of work and growth), Bhasin reflected on everything Germany had given him over the past decade.

"Germany gave me 10 beautiful years," he wrote, adding that he had grown professionally, his children were born there, his family created lasting memories, he met wonderful people, and the experience helped him become stronger.

"So this move is not because we did not like Germany. It is because India was calling us back. We wanted to be closer to our family," he wrote.

Bhasin also said he wanted his children to experience both worlds. "We wanted our children to see both sides of life: the discipline and global exposure of Germany. And the warmth, culture, and family bond of India."

Addressing another common question, Bhasin clarified that the move was permanent. "Many also asked: 'Are you coming back for good?' Yes, this is a planned move. Not driven by fear. Not driven by pressure. Driven by family, roots, and a clear life choice," he wrote.

He concluded by saying Germany would always remain an important part of his life. "Germany is not a chapter I am closing with distance. It is a chapter I will always carry with gratitude. India is not just a place I am returning to. It is home. Two countries. Two homes. One heart," he wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Harit Bhasin. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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Social media reactions The post resonated with many social media users, several of whom shared similar experiences.

"I am planning to leave after 5 years, don't know what ll happen," one user commented.

"Great move," wrote another, while a third simply said, "Best decision."

Another user shared a similar journey, writing, "We also moved recently from Sweden after spending 6 years with 4.5 years old daughter and are happy with the decision. Best wishes to you also."