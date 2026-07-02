Woman quits 6-figure corporate job to work as waitress at 33, claims it cured her illness
A woman took to Instagram to reveal why she traded her corporate career for a waitressing job, sharing a viral video of herself happily embracing her new role.
A woman who walked away from a lucrative corporate salary to work as a waitress at 33 has gone viral after claiming how the career shift cured her chronic health issues. She shared her story on Instagram, explaining that she spent the final six months of her corporate desk job undergoing endless testing to find the root cause of her illness. It turned out the culprit was pure corporate stress.
“The last 6 months of my corporate job I was on diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS,” Sarame Cornish wrote on Instagram. She claimed, “Turns out it was just stress and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier.”
Also Read: 'Work of a senior, salary of an intern': Bengaluru man quits corporate job after ₹2,000 hike
The video she posted opens with a text insert that reads, “I gave up a 6 figure salary to work as a waitress at 33… and will literally mop this floor for the rest of my life if it means I never have another stress related IBS symptom again. HEALTH IS WEALTH.” The clip captures her mopping the floor with a huge smile on her face.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sarame Cornish. This report will be updated when she responds.)
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “It is absolutely unhinged what we have been taught to accept for ourselves.” Another commented, “Girl, do your thing! Job titles mean nothing - as long as you’re happy & healthy!” Cornish replied, “Couldn’t agree more.”
A third expressed, “I can relate to this 100% ! I gave up my full-time job working in the Emergency Department as a nurse last year, and now I do lashes and Botox for work, and I feel 10x happier and healthier.”
Though several people related to her post, some argued that the job of a waitress isn’t a financially viable option in the long run.
Also Read: ‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator
An individual wrote, “I worked as a waitress last summer. I got paid minimum wage, was sent home without pay when it was quiet, and was groped by several men while on the job. I'm not sure it's as straightforward as you say to relieve stress. Low-paid customer-facing work is also very stressful and insecure and who can pay their mortgage and bills on a waiting job? Especially if they have a family. The issue isn't which job you have. It's capitalism and the idea that humans are a commodity. We have to work way too many hours to barely break even.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More