Woman quits 6-figure corporate job to work as waitress at 33, claims it cured her illness

A woman who walked away from a lucrative corporate salary to work as a waitress at 33 has gone viral after claiming how the career shift cured her chronic health issues. She shared her story on Instagram, explaining that she spent the final six months of her corporate desk job undergoing endless testing to find the root cause of her illness. It turned out the culprit was pure corporate stress. The woman who left her corporate job for her health. (Instagram/@girlswhodetach)

“The last 6 months of my corporate job I was on diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS,” Sarame Cornish wrote on Instagram. She claimed, “Turns out it was just stress and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier.”

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The video she posted opens with a text insert that reads, “I gave up a 6 figure salary to work as a waitress at 33… and will literally mop this floor for the rest of my life if it means I never have another stress related IBS symptom again. HEALTH IS WEALTH.” The clip captures her mopping the floor with a huge smile on her face.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sarame Cornish. This report will be updated when she responds.)