'How does Babar Azam expect to be Virat Kohli': Pakistan captain roasted by viral streamer IShowSpeed

It couldn't get much worse for Babar Azam as Pakistan began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a stuttering note, crashing to a Super Over defeat against co-hosts USA, in Texas on Thursday. Initially, a knock of 44 runs off 43 balls by Babar saw Pakistan manage to post 159/7 in 20 overs. It was a total batting collapse for Pakistan as Nosthush Kenjige took three wickets for USA, and Saurabh Netravalkar bagged two. IShowSpeed roasted Babar Azam and compared him to Virat Kohli.

Chasing 160, USA reached 159/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Monank Patel (50 off 38 balls). With scores level, the match entered the Super Over stage. Aaron Jones registered 11 off six balls as USA reached 18/1. Chasing 19, Pakistan crumbled for 13/1 as Netravalkar struck once for USA.

Reacting to the win, streamer IShowSpeed had an epic reaction. The American social media influencer is a huge football fan and is also known to follow cricket. He is also reported to be a fan of Virat Kohli.

Streaming his reaction, he was stunned after getting to know of Pakistan's defeat. "Babar Azam is in the dirt," he exclaimed.

"He is in the dirt. You can't even win against USA

Comparing Babar to his favourite cricketer, he said, "How do you expect to be Virat Kohli, Babar Azam? How do you expect to be Virat Kohli, Babar Azam? Bro is in the dirt."

"Bro is in the dirt. He is in the dirt. I am sorry bro, he is in the dirt. Say goodbye, say goodbye. I don't want to hear nobody anymore. Say goodbye," he further added, trolling the Pakistan captain.

Kohli is regarded by many as one of the greats and a section of fans feel that Babar is also in that level. It will be interesting to see how fans of the Pakistan captain react to Speed.

After the win, USA sit on top of Group A, with four points in two matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan are third. Pakistan face arch-rivals India in their upcoming T20 World Cup match, on Sunday, and they will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.