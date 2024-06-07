Virat Kohli confirmed as India opener against Pakistan despite Ireland failure, No.3 spot goes too...

Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup debut as an opener did not go according to plan as the former India captain was dismissed for 1 off 5 balls in India's Group A match against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. But the Indian team management is set to stick to the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening combination for India's next match against Pakistan. Sunday's match between the arch-rivals could decide the outcome of this group as it has become a must-win game for Pakistan following their shock defeat to the USA. Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match vs Ireland(Getty Images via AFP)

India decided to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal, a designated opener, and push Kohli at the top of the order to play an extra big batter - Shivam Dube - in the middle order in the game against Ireland. If India batting coach Vikram Rathour's words after India's 8-wicket win against Ireland is anything to go by, then the 2007 T20 World Cup winners will likely stick to the same combination against Pakistan.

Kohli has been a designated opener for his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the last few seasons. His performance in the recently concluded 17th tournament edition was superb. Kohli ended up with the Orange Cap (awarded to the highest run-scorer) after scoring 741 runs at a strike rate of 154 - his best in the history of IPL.

Besides, Kohli, as an opener, solves several problems for India. It opens up a spot in the middle order for them to add someone like Dube and gives Rishabh Pant a better position. Pant hasn't quite made an impact in this format while batting at No.5. That captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid were considering Pant as an option at No.3 was evident when the keeper-batter was sent at that position in the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant confirmed as India's No.3

In the two matches Pant has played in this World Cup (including the warm-up), he has given a good account of himself on a sluggish New York track. Pant scored an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls to help India seal an easy win. His reverse scoop against Josh Little to finish the game was one to remember.

Rathour said Pant will be India's No.3 throughout the tournament. "Yes, he has been batting really well. The two games he has played, he has looked really good. So yes, at the moment, he is our number three, and it helps that he is the left-hander," he said.

The performance of Hardik Pandya was another box ticked for India in the Ireland game. The all-rounder, who had a torrid time as captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL, returned with figures of 3/27 in his four overs.

"Hardik looked really good. Hardik has been - I mean, even in the practice game and even in the practice- bowling really well. He looks fit enough to go through four overs. He has been bowling with some pace and accuracy. So yeah, it’s great," Rathour said.