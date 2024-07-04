IShowSpeed's ‘hand-picked’ hair spotted on eBay bids: Is it real?

A tuft of famous American Twitch streamer IShowSpeed’s hair has reportedly been put up for auction on eBay. Several bid listings posted by fans appeared online after the 19-year-old YouTuber went through hell and back in possibly one of the worst experiences of his life in Norway. Several listings selling “iShowSpeed's hair” emerged on eBay. They are almost certainly not real. Two of these posts even sourced the image from a nearly-year-old Reddit thread, further proving the locks are not his.

IShowSpeed was having the time of his life traversing the European continent and livestreaming his escapades. However, things went south when the streamer, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, became the victim of a harrowing incident in Norway yesterday.

The streamer kicked off his travelling tour just weeks ago, but this experience has presumably left him scarred for life. The visuals shared on social media alone are so petrifying that one can’t even imagine what he must be going through his head.

Shocking visuals of a fracas unfolded in Oslo when a mob of fans attacked 19-year-old Speed. Watkins attempted to urge a fervent crowd to chant football superstar Christiano Ronaldo's catchphrase, “Siu.” During his antics, the YouTuber seemingly hurt his ankle outside a souvenir store. However, what followed subsequently was nothing short of a nightmare.

Legions of fans mobbed him to the extent that even security guards struggled to come to his rescue. In the midst of the unravelling public disarray, several individuals even appeared to be ruthlessly pulling his hair.

Following yesterday's unbelievable experience, which Speed labelled as one of the worst days of his life, an eBay listing went up online, selling “ISHOWSPEEDS HAIR!!!!!!! (HAND PICKED)."

IShowSpeed's hair on sale: Debunked

The bid, listed at US $1,695.95, appears to have been posted online by Markus Oppegard, according to screenshots shared on X/Twitter.

However, speculations ran amok on the social networking platform when netizens traced the supposed eBay photo back to a nearly year-old Reddit post titled “Is it possible to reattach cut dreads back to the remaining dreadlocs?” (See here)

Even X added context to posts shared on the platform, alerting users of the alleged eBay post’s credibility issue. “This is fake. Although the seller’s name appears to be Norwegian, the picture is taken from this 11 month old Reddit thread,” said the X community notes.

The 11-month-old original Reddit thread debunked the misconception.

Meanwhile, another eBay listing for “IShowSpeed’s hair” popped up for $350. Appearing in the hair extension category, described as “‘IShowSpeed hair. Norwegian hand-picked. For fun,” hair real.”

Thereafter, a third post, by richar0cc0, put up “IShowSpeed locks” for auction on the e-commerce site. At the time of writing, it’s listed at approximately US $669.88, with six interested bids in line. This also uses the same picture as seen on the aforementioned Reddit thread.

At the time of writing, only the third post of the three eBay listings was available in search results.