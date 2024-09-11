IShowSpeed loses control of tuk-tuk and crashes into Thailand temple in viral video, apologises to monk

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed found himself in a rather harrowing situation while exploring the vibrant streets of Thailand. During a recent visit, the online star was given the chance to drive a tuk-tuk—a three-wheeled motorised vehicle that is a staple in local transport. Unfortunately, the experience quickly took a dangerous turn. IShowSpeed's tuk-tuk ride in Thailand ended in a crash against a temple wall. The incident, captured on video, went viral with mixed reactions online.(X/@Dexerto)

(Also read: ₹84 lakh robot dog throws flame at IShowSpeed after he asks it to ‘bark’)

In a video that has since gone viral, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., can be seen grappling with the tuk-tuk as it unexpectedly accelerates. As he accidentally engaged the gear, the vehicle surged forward uncontrollably, culminating in a crash against a wall. The impact caused him to hit his head on the roof of the tuk-tuk, leaving him visibly disoriented and shaken.

Watch the video here:

In the footage circulating on social media, IShowSpeed is heard frantically shouting, “Wait, hold on. Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop!” as the tuk-tuk lurches towards the wall. Following the collision, he leaps out of the vehicle, visibly in pain and holding his head.

Apology and grace from temple monks

The incident occurred when IShowSpeed unintentionally drove the tuk-tuk into a temple wall. The monks, demonstrating remarkable grace and understanding, invited him to offer his apologies and participate in a prayer. In a subsequent video, IShowSpeed is seen with his hands clasped in respect as he bows before a monk, attempting to explain the mishap.

(Also read: Gujarat couple stranded on car roof during flood stays surprisingly calm, leaving the internet amazed)

Mixed reactions from internet

The clip shared by Dexerto has over five lakh views and has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users. Commenters have had mixed feelings about the incident. Winnie Schola said, "Did IShowSpeed get away with crashing someone tuk tuk in Thailand. Speed seems struggling there." Meanwhile, Mark Thompson commented, "What a disaster! At least he took responsibility and apologised." Sophie Patel added, "That crash was something else! Hope he learned to drive those things properly now." James Clarke praised the monks' handling of the situation, stating, "Props to the monks for handling that situation with so much grace." Emily Johnson found the video both frightening and amusing, noting, "I’ve watched this video like five times, it’s both scary and hilarious!"