Gujarat couple stranded on car roof during flood stays surprisingly calm, leaving the internet amazed

Due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat, numerous people were stuck in tough situations and faced difficulties reaching their homes. Amid this, a couple's car became stuck in the middle of a river due to a sudden spike in water levels caused by heavy rain. The pair, caught by surprise by the flash flood, ended up stuck on top of their vehicle as the water surged around them. However, what truly surprised netizens was how calm the couple was throughout the ordeal. The couple was left stranded in a flash flood for two hours.

The couple had no alternative but to climb onto the roof to escape being carried away as the powerful current swept their car away while they were crossing the river. They stayed stranded for two hours, enduring the constant waves surrounding them. When locals saw the couple's precarious condition, they attempted to help, but the water prevented them from getting to them. The strong river current made it more difficult for rescuers to approach the car safely, significantly complicating the rescue effort.

Eventually, the couple was rescued from the situation. (Also Read: Karnataka teen’s quick thinking saves mother’s life as speeding auto runs over her, CM Siddaramaiah lauds her)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on September 9. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views. The share also has close to 9,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions on how calm the couple looked in a chaotic situation.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "How are they so unbothered!"

X user Naresh commented, "They may have more serious problems rather than a flood."

"Only a plate of samosas is missing. Otherwise, there is no shortage of comfort; we will think about the disaster some other time," added user Ishwar.

A fourth posted, "What else they could do? Panicking has no solution. However, they knew that the rain had stopped and the level may go down. It is evident that while they were being rescued, the level had gone down, and half the car was visible."