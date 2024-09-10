Karnataka teen’s quick thinking saves mother’s life as speeding auto runs over her, CM Siddaramaiah lauds her

Mangalore: A young girl rushed to save her mother, who got crushed under a speeding autorickshaw. In a now-viral video, the teenager is seen racing to pick up the three-wheeler after it hits her mother in an accident. After the incident made it to the headlines, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah also lauded the girl for her quick action. The teenager was seen rushing to save her mother after she collided with the autorickshaw.

The video opens to show a woman and an autorickshaw colliding. The three-wheeler struck the mother down as she was crossing the street, reportedly to pick up her daughter from tuition classes. Before the auto hits her, it also crashes into a man at the petrol pump. (Also Read: Speeding MCD truck rams two-wheeler on MB Road, one killed)

The girl raced to the scene and showed incredible bravery and composure. She quickly raised the autorickshaw to save her mother. The schoolgirl was also able to save the life of another passenger while doing this. People rushed to assist the woman and the girl as she checked on her mother.

Watch the video here:

How did CM Siddaramaiah react to the video?

In an X post, he shared about the incident and said, "Recently, I have seen many times in the media that people who were supposed to rush to the aid of the victims were standing around and making videos on mobile phones at the accident sites, which made me worried about the future days. The action of this little girl seems to send a message to the entire society. Every second is precious for the victims of an accident, fire or heart attack. Don't forget humanity." (Also Read: Dashcam video from Bengaluru exposes woman faking accident by jumping in front of car)

How did others react to the viral clip?

An individual wrote, "That girl must be given some award. Instead of taking video, she immediately jumped to help. We need more youngsters like her."

Another X user, Rajit, said, "Auto at fault for speeding. The woman is at fault for crossing the road with zero sense and not stopping. Everyone is at fault for picking her up after she got crushed. Call an ambulance, and DON'T move the patient in such situations unless they're in immediate danger. You could do more damage."

"The girl deserves all the praise she can get," commented user Randheer Yadav.