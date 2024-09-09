Speeding MCD truck rams two-wheeler on MB Road, one killed

A 45-year-old man was killed and his 18-year-old daughter was seriously injured after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by an allegedly speeding MCD truck on the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in south Delhi on Monday, police said. Police said that a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and act causing hurt, endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 281, 106 and 125A. (Representational image)

The driver of the errant truck fled the mishap spot, leaving his vehicle behind, police said. A case has been registered against the absconding driver, whose identity was not immediately known to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that around 1pm, the Pul Prahladpur police station received a call regarding an accident involving a truck of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Shiv Mandir traffic signal on MB Road. A police team reached the accident spot and found the abandoned truck.

“Local enquiry revealed that a man and a woman, who were riding the motorcycle, were injured in the accident. They were rushed to AIIMS hospital, where the man, identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Pul Prahladpur, was declared brought dead. The injured woman was identified as Singh’s daughter, Anshika. She is undergoing treatment,” said DCP Deo.

Police said that a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and act causing hurt, endangering life or personal safety of others was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 281, 106 and 125A.

“We are making efforts to identify and nab the truck driver,” added Deo.

MCD did not respond to a request for comment.

Police said Singh worked in a private company. He had gone to his daughter’s school with her to deposit the school fee. They were coming back from the school when the accident took place, they said.