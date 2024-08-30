 Woman fakes accident by jumping in front of car, dashcam footage exposes her | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman fakes accident by jumping in front of car, dashcam footage exposes her

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 30, 2024 09:22 AM IST

A viral video shows a woman coming in front of a car on a busy road and then pretending to fall. The video has sparked chatter among people.

Dashcams have become essential safety devices for motorists. They provide a visual record of incidents on the road, which can be crucial in case of accidents, insurance claims, or disputes or, in the case of this video, to expose a person trying to fake an accident. Shared on X, a video shows a woman throwing herself in front of a car.

The image shows a woman jumping in front of a car, faking an accident. (X/@ShoneeKapoor)
The image shows a woman jumping in front of a car, faking an accident. (X/@ShoneeKapoor)

X user Shonee Kapoor shared the video with the caption, “Put a dashcam. You never know when this happens to you. Especially, when it is a lady. If something happens, people will take her side instantly.”

Also Read: Student internship nightmare: How a woman nearly fell for a scam by a ‘fake’ company

The dashcam footage captures a car on a busy road. Suddenly, a woman comes in front of the car, and the driver slows down. However, the woman throws herself on the bonnet and then pretends to fall on the ground. The driver screams, “Police, police,” as the woman behaves erratically before leaving the scene.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With nearly one million views, the viral video has shocked people. Several took to the comments section to share their reactions to the footage.

Also Read: Man scams scammer, convinces fraudster to send him 20. Here’s how

What did X users say about this video?

“Dashcam is a must in India. You never know what type of an idiot you will run into on the roads,” wrote an X user. Another posted, “Don't know about now but once this was a well practised MO of Dharavi based gangs. They used to run a good extortion racket then.” A third expressed, “What is she doing here??”

What are your thoughts on this video of a woman faking an accident? Have you ever faced any similar incident?

News / Trending / Woman fakes accident by jumping in front of car, dashcam footage exposes her
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
