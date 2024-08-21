Student internship nightmare: How a woman nearly fell for a scam by a ‘fake’ company

Students often strive to land internships that would help them gain industry experience and a company which would highlight well on their resumes. However, in an .attempt to improve their work experiences, students can also get tangled up in internship scams. Something similar happened with Instagram user Bhomi. In a video, Bhomi explained how she applied for an internship but ended up getting scammed. The woman realised it was a scam when she did not find the company's address.

In the clip, she begins to explain that she found two suitable internships via Internshala, a platform for students to find work. The company that she chose to work for hired her as an influencer manager. Her work mainly revolves around managing influencers for a particular event being hosted by the company. (Also Read: Man scams scammer, convinces fraudster to send him ₹20. Here’s how)

As the video goes on, she explains, she was promised a stipend of ₹15,000, however, the work which was given, wasn't worth the amount. Later, after one of her seniors told her that the company is asking for a registration fee, she realised it could be a potential scam.

Bhomi then searched for the firm's address and GST number, which didn't exist. At the end, the owner of the company ended up blocking her.

This post was shared on August 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than 19,000 views.

An individual wrote, "They always target college-going young people only."

Another Instagram user, Sanika Nagvekar, "So we've all got scammed for atleast once in our life?"

"Bro, gotta be alert," commented a third.