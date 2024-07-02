Man scams scammer, convinces fraudster to send him 20. Here’s how

A man shared a post about how he scammed a fraudster, and his post went viral. In his post, he detailed how he convinced the scammer to send him ₹20, who originally asked the man for ₹1000. An X user shared this screenshot in a post detailing how he scammed a scammer. (X/@enoughjayy)

“Scammer got scammed,” X user Jay wrote and shared a series of screenshots. The screenshots show his conversation with the scamster and how he got ₹20 from them. The last picture shows what he did with the money.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has collected more than one million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments.

What did X user say about this story of a man scamming a scammer?

While one person said, “Advanced planning,” another added, “Bro. Tips, please”. A third person joined in and shared, “This is crazy”. A fourth wrote, “This is the ultimate bro”.

“Best. By the way, ye failed payment wala edit kese kiya? (Btw, how did you do the failed payment edit?),” asked an X user. Jay replied, “Enter the wrong UPI pin and refresh. Just got to know updated gpay me nhi ho rha.”

A few days ago, comedian Rohan Joshi shared that he was the target of a fake courier scam. He shared a video in which he explained how he received a call from “Delhi police and customs,” who claimed that his Aadhar Card was used to transport drugs from Delhi to Cambodia. In his signature style, he asked the caller which drug was transported, and the scammer replied, “MMDA.” After that, the fraudster disconnected the call.

What are your thoughts on this post about a man scamming a scammer?