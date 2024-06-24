Scam gone wrong: Redditor threatens scammer with black magic, internet in splits

Scams in today's time have become extremely common. People receive messages on various social media sites from scammers, showing them easy ways to earn money. While a few realize that engaging with a scammer can lead to harm, some people might not be aware of it, and others might just have a conversation with them for fun. Something like this recently happened. A Reddit user who goes by the name "Unfair-Manager-458" shared about their hilarious exchange with the scammer that has left many people in splits. Scammer's exchange with the person. (Reddit)

The conversation begins by scammer giving the Redditor a task. Once the task is completed they give the Redditor ₹1,500. Just when the scammer thinks that the individual is falling into their trap, they start sending more tasks and promises of sending more money. However, this time, "Unfair-Manager-458" asks for money first for the pending tasks. When they don't receive the money, they start threatening the scammer with black magic. (Also Read: Man's conversation with WhatsApp scammer turns into a discussion about love, peace)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

They even send scammers pictures of black magic and say that they will perform black magic, which will lead to hair loss and might even turn them into a lizard.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Posts from the isthisascamindia

community on Reddit

This post was shared on June 23. Since being posted, it has gained close to 600 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "That's nice, but I hope you used a secondary bank account. Usually, any bank account that had any transactions with these scammer's bank accounts gets frozen." (Also Read: WhatsApp scammer teaches man a 'valuable lesson' on life and money, Twitter agrees)

Another person posted, "I was wondering one thing, like when we get these messages from these illiterate scammers and we know that it's a scam and we have a subreddit set for that, do scammers also realize that now that the person sends black magic or whatever images, they are not going to fall for the scam and do they also have a subreddit where they laugh on our black magic messages?"

"Damn, dude. That was awesome," posted someone else.

A fourth added, "I bet he checked his hair and will be paranoid if he feels a few hairs fall."