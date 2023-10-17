Man's conversation with WhatsApp scammer turns into a discussion about love, peace

WhatsApp scams are increasingly prevalent, with numerous scammers attempting to extract sensitive account details and swindle individuals. In an intriguing twist, a scammer who messaged X user @ChettyArun shifted the conversation's focus to matters of love and other things. His chat with the scammer has left many in splits. Text message with the WhatsApp scammer. (x/@ChettyArun )

"Paisa bohot hai. Pyaar chahiye. Had a heart-to-heart conversation about love, world, peace, and everything with a scamster," wrote @ChettyArun on the micro-blogging platform. He also shared snapshots of the conversation with the scammer. (Also Read: WhatsApp scammer teaches man a 'valuable lesson' on life and money, Twitter agrees)

The conversation shows, a person named Lavanya telling @ChettyArun that she is an HR from HalcyonIndia and she got his number from resource providers like "LinkedIn and Naukri.com." She further informs him about the company and the job description.

To this, the X user replies by saying, "Hi Lavanya, that's a beautiful name. What does it mean."

The woman just thanks him and again starts to talk about the details of the job.

Later, @ChettyArun tells her that he has a lot of money, and he is in search of love. So, if there are any programs for love, he would be interested in them.

Lavanya then says, "There is no program for love, please. This is a working program."

At the of this, @ChettyArun just says that there is no love in the world and people are fighting everywhere. (Also Read: Man trolls Instagram scammer, gives him a taste of his own medicine. Watch)

Take a look at the conversation with the WhatsApp scammer here:

This post was shared on October 16. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 42,000 views. The share has also received close to 300 likes and numerous comments. Many thought that the conversation was hilarious.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "The scammer did not break her character."

A second commented, "100 marks for persistence though."

A third posted, "Great one Arun. Most funny is she legit said 'There is no program for love.'"

"I got this same message," shared a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON